Lachin corridor can be reopened diplomatically, Armenia opposition MP says

The situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was already discussed once at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and now the issue is again on the agenda. Opposition MP Armen Rustamyan told about this to reporters Monday at the National Assembly of Armenia

"Our expectations are very obvious, the PACE cannot follow silently, limit itself only to statements. The PACE is the organization that can adopt certain resolutions and even apply sanctions against the country that violates the fundamental system of values of the Council of Europe.

At that time, we demanded that Azerbaijan be condemned. The co-rapporteurs on the issues of Armenia and Azerbaijan condemned, and also assumed the obligation to send a fact-finding mission—but that is not coming either. At least that mission should not allow Azerbaijan to manipulate, distort reality again," he said.

Rustamyan noted that Azerbaijanis will want as much as you give.

"This is the strategy of Azerbaijan. They now say what they want, what they want is to come all the way to [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan. If we have not understood this as a nation, one day we will see them under our windows in Yerevan," added the Armenian opposition lawmaker.

Rustamyan gave a positive answer when asked whether the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia and has been under an Azerbaijani blockage for more than a month now—can be reopened diplomatically.

"Of course, we see that opportunity. The [re]opening of the Lachin corridor will take place when Azerbaijan and Turkey see that a corresponding counterbalancing situation has arisen, a pan-Armenian military movement has arisen, and no statements encouraging Azerbaijan have been made."