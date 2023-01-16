Armenian authorities propose to include war games in list of awarded sports and events

The Armenian government proposes to include war games in the list of award-winning sports and events, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan said in a parliament.
According to him, the Army Games are second in scale only to the Olympic Games and are equal to the University Games. Sometimes about 200 countries participate in the Army Games. "This has become the most important event. It's time we had more respect for these games and rewarded the athletes properly. The draft proposes, among other things, to establish a permissive rate," the deputy minister said.
It is also proposed to establish that annual programs are approved by the authorized body of the State Department of Physical Culture and Sports.
Giloyan added that in order to maintain the high level of Armenian sports, the authorities of the republic have allocated about AMD 5 billion.
"307 times our state flag has risen at the most prestigious sports competitions and events," the representative of the government added.