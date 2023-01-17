Turkish team searching for Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat

A team from Istanbul Technical University (ITU) and Agri Ibrahim Cecen University (AICU has started works on a site at the eastern province of Agri’s Mount Ararat (Mount Agri, in Turkish), said to host the Noah’s Ark, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

A large number of samples of soil and rock fragments taken from the field by the team, including geophysics, chemistry and geoarchaeology experts, were sent to ITU’s laboratories for examination.

“Laboratory examinations of experts will probably be concluded after one and a half to two months. Based on these results, we will determine a roadmap,” said Professor Faruk Kaya, the vice-rector of the AICU.

Survey engineer Ilhan Durupinar, who flew into the region in a bid to draw the map of the Eastern Anatolia Region in 1959, had discovered the ruins, which have become a center of attraction for both domestic and foreign tourists.

“The region has a very intense potential for faith tourism as most of the sources draw attention to Mt. Agri and its surroundings,” Kaya said.

Kaya pointed out that a group of researchers from Hong Kong climbed Mt. Agri in 2018.

“They said they had found a cave and boards they claimed belonged to Noah’s Ark. Though the findings are controversial, they built the Noah’s Ark Museum in Hong Kong and welcomed over 7 million visitors,” he explained, referring to their aim in terms of faith tourism.

Europeans started the first studies in the area, Kara said, referring to Johann Jacob Friedrich Wilhelm Parrot climbing the mountain in search of the remains of Noah’s Ark in 1829.

“Our aim, as the university, is to reveal this potential, to turn this place into a faith tourism center and to revive the economy of Agri and our country,” Kara said.

Depending on the results, the research will continue on ruins in Mt. Agri, Telceker and Uzengili villages, with new meetings between the two universities in the spring, he added.