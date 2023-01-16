Armenia PM instructs to properly organize preparations for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

The discussion of the 2022 activity report of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia continued Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Reflecting on sports, the PM instructed to properly organize the preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris.
In the context of increasing the cost-effectiveness of state programs, Pashinyan considered it necessary to make an inventory of the respective investments made and ensure the accountability of the activities of sports structures.
Also, the premier instructed to consider the issue of including the sports education component in the investment programs, as well as to engage the Tourism Committee in the preparation for international sports tournaments to be held in Armenia this year.
Pashinyan reflected also on the state policy of book publishing and libraries, and proposed to submit options for improving the existing mechanisms, including digitization, in Armenia.
In addition, Pashinyan drew the attention of the aforesaid ministry’s officials to the importance of cultural and educational content.
The PM instructed to carry out not only restoration, but also development projects within the framework of preservation of historical and cultural monuments of Armenia.
Also, Pashinyan emphasized the modernization of the management system of Armenia’s cultural organizations and, in particular, the introduction of a new funding model.