Armenia President expresses satisfaction with Estonia's clear position on unblocking of Lachin corridor

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is in Estonia on a working visit, and the President of Estonia Alar Karis had a private conversation at the Residence of the President of Estonia, which was followed by an extended meeting of the delegations of the two countries.

Welcoming President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the President of Estonia Alar Karis noted that this was a long-awaited meeting for him, as Armenian-Estonian relations have the best traditions and a big potential for development. The President of Estonia was pleased to record that there is a small, yet very active Armenian community in Estonia. Alar Karis put a special emphasis on the fact that Armenians are exemplary and law-abiding citizens of Estonia.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed his gratitude for the invitation and warm reception and highlighted the importance of such a high-level meeting. “Armenia is currently in a rather challenging situation, but nevertheless, I happily accepted your invitation to Estonia, as I consider the 20-year gap in presidential visits in our bilateral relations to be non-compliant to the spirit of warm and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples. I think we aren’t the countries that could “afford such a luxury”, and this gap should be filled as actively as possible and our ties should be strengthened,” noted President Khachaturyan.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan presented to his Estonian counterpart the Armenian-Azerbaijani and regional issues, the details of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin humanitarian corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—and its consequences. In this context, Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed his satisfaction with Estonia's clear position concerning the unblocking of the Lachin corridor.

The President of Estonia Alar Karis assured that Estonia as an individual country and as an EU member is trying to make maximally unbiased mediatory efforts to establish sustainable and everlasting peace in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of questions regarding Armenian-Estonian relations, outlined promising directions of cooperation, particularly the fields of high-tech industry, digitalization, cyber security, implementation of border security systems.