Deputy PMs of Armenia and Vice President of EBRD discuss course of implementation of joint projects

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the delegation headed by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice-President for Policy and Partnership Marc Bowman, who arrived in Armenia within their regional visit, the press service of Armenian government told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the progress in the implementation of the projects implemented in Armenia with the EBRD, as well as possible new areas of cooperation.
The Deputy Prime Minister attached a special importance to cooperation between the EBRD and the private sector, especially from the point of view of developing the business culture and transparency of business.
The sides exchanged views on infrastructure development, particularly road construction and cooperation in the energy sphere.
The role of the EBRD in the development of the stock market was also noted.