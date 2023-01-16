Armenian FM meets Executive Director of UN Office on Drugs

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Gada Fathi Wali, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.
The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Armenia attaches great importance to constantly expanding cooperation with the UN system and specialized agencies.
During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan touched upon reforms implemented by the Armenian government, including in the anti-corruption, judicial, legal and police areas.
The sides discussed the perspectives of cooperation and implementation of joint programs in preventing corruption and economic crimes, as well as in combating drug trafficking, organized crime, use of foreign mercenaries and terrorism.
In this regard, the sides stressed the importance of implementation of the Roadmap for the Fight against Drugs and Crime signed between Armenia and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime last year. The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs presented Armenia's positions on a number of regional issues.