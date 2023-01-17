British policeman turned out to be serial rapist

A London police officer has confessed to raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over 17 years, using his position to coerce and control his victims, Fox News reports.
David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 crimes, including 24 rapes, as well as assault, attempted rape and wrongful imprisonment. Police said Carrick introduced himself to some women through online dating sites or social media, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.
The police department apologized to the victims after it was revealed that nine charges of rape and other crimes were filed against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was suspended after his arrest on a rape complaint in October 2021.
David Carrick's sentencing in his case will be handed down on Feb. 6.