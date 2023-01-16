Queue of ships in Bosporus Strait stretched for kilometers

A queue of ships anchored and waiting for permission to pass through the Bosphorus Strait from south to north stretched for many kilometers along the coast of the Sea of Marmara in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reported.
Vessel traffic has been partially resumed since 5:40 p.m. Monday in the Bosporus Strait after a vessel was taken off the shoal, the Turkish Coast Guard's main directorate said. Shipping was suspended for more than ten hours, but south-north traffic is still barred.
The ships waiting in line for passage through the Strait are anchored along the coast of the Sea of Marmara in lines of at least 45 kilometers long. More than 75 ships are in line, including at least 35 oil tankers.
According to the portals tracking ship traffic, at least 40 ships are also waiting in line off the coast of Istanbul on the Asian side.
At the same time, the suspension of shipping on the Bosphorus also happens on normal days due to weather conditions, but not due to accidents.