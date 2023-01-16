British defense minister presents additional military aid package to Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced further military support for Ukraine, confirming the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and outlining a number of other details, Reuters reports.
"Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.
The kit also includes:
- Eight AS90 guns.
- Hundreds of additional armored and protective vehicles, including Bulldog armored personnel carriers.
- A maneuver support package, including the ability to traverse minefields and cross bridges.
- Several dozen more unmanned aerial systems to support artillery.
- Another 100,000 artillery rounds.
- Hundreds of more sophisticated missiles, including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak missile defense, and medium-range air defense missiles.
- Package of spare parts to repair up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and BMPs.