British defense minister presents additional military aid package to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced further military support for Ukraine, confirming the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and outlining a number of other details, Reuters reports.

"Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.

The kit also includes:

- Eight AS90 guns.

- Hundreds of additional armored and protective vehicles, including Bulldog armored personnel carriers.

- A maneuver support package, including the ability to traverse minefields and cross bridges.

- Several dozen more unmanned aerial systems to support artillery.

- Another 100,000 artillery rounds.

- Hundreds of more sophisticated missiles, including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak missile defense, and medium-range air defense missiles.

- Package of spare parts to repair up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and BMPs.
