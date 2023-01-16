News
Armenia finds it important to send fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin corridor
Armenia finds it important to send fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia considers it important to send a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The latest developments in the region were discussed during the phone conversation.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the details of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which emerged as a result of blocking the Lachin corridor, stressing the need for a targeted response and effective steps by international organizations and the UN in particular. Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan is in blatant violation of the November 9 trilateral statement and principles of international humanitarian law.

In this situation, the Armenian side stressed the importance of sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, as well as ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for the relevant UN bodies.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
