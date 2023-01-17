Traces of Urartian temple, graves found due to receding of Turkey’s Lake Van (PHOTOS)

Traces of a temple of the Urartian period and underground graves were found as a result of the dropping of the water level of Turkey’s Lake Van, Hurriyet daily reported.
As a result of the receding waters of Lake Van, the locals noticed interesting structures in the Arces area, and turned to the researchers at the Centennial University of Van.
Rafet Cavusoglu, director of the Van Museum and lecturer at the Centennial University, noted that excavations were carried out in the Madavank region in order to discover archaeological structures in the region.
He emphasized that as a result of the dropping of the water level of Lake Van, an Urartian temple and three-room graves were found in those areas.