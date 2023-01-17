News
Newspaper: Hopes dashed regarding reopening of road connecting Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The road connecting Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to Armenia has been closed [by Azerbaijan] for 36 days now.

If in the first days we waited hour after hour and hoped that it would open, some expected that the fake [Azerbaijani] environmentalists would go back on the New Year's days, or that the frost and snow would force them to leave, it turned out that there is no need to cherish such hopes.

If we were putting hopes on the pressures, statements, sanctions of international organizations and countries, it turned out that we should not put our hopes on that either.

If we hoped that the Russian peacekeepers would [re]open the road, or that [Armenia’s] Nikol Pashinyan would take some measures, as the head of the state guaranteeing the security of Artsakh, it turned out that they are vain hopes.
