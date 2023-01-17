News
8 shot at crowded block party in Florida
8 shot at crowded block party in Florida
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Eight people were shot at a block party packed with more than 1,000 people celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce, Florida, Monday, police said, CNN reported.

All eight of those shot were adults and they were ferried to the hospital for treatment, including one person in critical condition, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said during a news conference.

At least four others were injured as people ran for safety, the sheriff’s office said. One of those injured was a juvenile who was hurt as people rushed to flee the park where the event was being held, Hester said.

The shooting began at around 5:20pm in Ilous Ellis Park, he said, where the community had gathered for an afternoon car show, dance performances, live DJ, and kids activities to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
