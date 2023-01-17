Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijan posits 4-5 demands regarding possible reopening of Lachin corridor

The matter of the possible reopening of the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been discussed in recent days in the context of the possible resignation of the Minister of State of Artsakh, Ruben Vardanyan. Republic of Armenia (RA) opposition MP and security expert Tigran Abrahamyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"According to that logic, both the RA authorities and the signals coming from Azerbaijan show that the resignation of the state minister will create an opportunity for the opening of the corridor. (…)

Is the only wish and demand of Azerbaijan is Ruben Vardanyan's resignation? And will the existing and emerging problems be resolved with his going?

Let me remind that after the closure of the corridor [by Azerbaijan], in order to open the way of life, Azerbaijan demanded—at the official and unofficial level—to suspend the operation of the Kashen mine, send an Azerbaijani mission to any part of the corridor, who will carry out an overseeing of cargo transportation from RA to Artsakh and in the opposite direction, install necessary equipment to oversee the two-way movement.

Another demand that is circulating is related to the withdrawal of the [Artsakh] DA [(Defense Army)] heavy equipment, which was carried out in several stages after the 44-day war [in 2020].

That is, Azerbaijan presents 4-5 demands in connection with the possible opening of the corridor; it is assumed, including the subject of the resignation of the [Artsakh] minister of state.

Does anyone have a guarantee that the corridor will open even after fulfilling these demands? No. (…).

The train has left, the situation is different, and the possible solutions to the problems should be viewed from the logic of the existing realities", Abrahamyan added, in particular.