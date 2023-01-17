News
Armenia President visits Tallinn University of Technology, e-Estonia digitization center
As part of his working visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Tallinn University of Technology, the President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The young scientists at the university presented, in particular, their successes in space science, as well as the cooperation with Armenian colleagues, and their joint programs being implemented at the Smart Center in Lori Province of Armenia.

Also, President Khachaturyan visited the e-Estonia digitization center, where he was briefed on the activities, concept, and ongoing programs of this center. In addition, the latter assists other countries in digitization initiatives and matches them with trusted, leading IT partners.

Within the framework of the visits, President Khachaturyan discussed the prospects for the intensification of cooperation and the opportunities for implementing new joint projects.
