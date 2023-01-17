Death toll from flooding in California reaches 20

The death toll from flooding and storms in the U.S. state of California has reached 20, Reuters reported.

According to the governor of California Gavin Newsom, whose words the agency cited, the rains, which hit the state since December 26, killed at least 20 people, tens of thousands are still in the evacuation.

According to Reuters, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the state on Jan. 19 to meet with rescuers and assess what additional federal support is needed.

On Jan. 15, the White House announced federal aid to areas of California affected by storms, floods and landslides. It is noted that federal funding is available for disaster victims in Santa Cruz, Merced and Sacramento counties.