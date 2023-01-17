3 people killed in Turkey after bus crashes truck

Three people were killed and 20 more injured in an accident in the Turkish province of Mersin, the Demirören news agency reported.
The bus with the military was going from Mersin to Nigde. For unclear reasons the bus crashed into a truck ahead of it with metal profiles in the body. As a result of the accident, the bus caught fire.
Three people were killed in the crash, another 20 were taken to hospital with various injuries. The police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident.