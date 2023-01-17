Politico: China wants to reset relations with Europe

A member of China's Politburo, former Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Germany and Belgium in order to reset relations with Europe, Politico reported, citing its sources.
According to the newspaper, Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference and visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels.
The purpose of the trip should be an opportunity to overcome tensions between China and Europe amid Beijing's continued support for Moscow.
Since the U.S. is China's main strategic rival, Beijing is looking for ways to restore warmer relations with Europe through diplomatic engagement, the article said.
Wang Yi will become the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Europe since the Chinese Communist Party's October congress. China has become better about Europe in recent weeks, a Politico source said.