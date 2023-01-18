News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Scientists create laser device to search for life on other planets
Scientists create laser device to search for life on other planets
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Scientists have created a device to search for biological activity using a laser, reports the University of Maryland.

The device, which weighs only about 8 kg, is a scaled-down combination of two important tools for detecting signs of life and determining material composition: a pulsed ultraviolet laser that vaporizes small amounts of material from a sample, and an Orbitrap analyzer that analyzes the spectrum of radiation emitted in the process to determine chemical composition.

Orbitrap was originally created for commercial use, one of the authors of the invention, noted.

According to him, you can find them in laboratories in the pharmaceutical, medical and proteomic industries. The device in our lab weighs about 200 kg, and it took us eight years to create a smaller prototype that could be used effectively in space.

The new device has the same advantages as its larger predecessors, but is optimized for space exploration and in situ analysis of planetary materials.

Due to its low mass and minimal power consumption, the Mini Orbitrap LDMS instrument can be made part of the payload of an interplanetary probe. An important advantage of this method is the absence of physical contact between the instrument and the sample under study, which eliminates contamination.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World's first smart pepper spray with warning system introduced
A distinctive feature of this canister is the connection to your smartphone via Bluetooth...
 China builds world's first unmanned ship with artificial intelligence and drones
The Zhuhaiyun vessel is capable of navigating autonomously in the open ocean...
 Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services
Rats were not chosen as performers in this project by chance...
 SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service
The company, which is expected to create a subsidiary...
 Fixed internet service still unavailable in Artsakh
The unavailability of this service is temporary, informed the Karabakh Telecom company…
 UK creates world's first tractor that runs on manure
To create the liquefied fuel, the cow manure is sent to a special storage facility...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos