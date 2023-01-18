Archaeologists uncover 2,500-year-old love message in sarcophagus in Iznik  

Iznik is an ancient settlement that has been home to various civilizations because of its fertile lands, trade routes and many other reasons. Ancient Nicaea, now called Iznik, is a farming town surrounded by massive medieval walls, located on the shore of a wide lake 63 km southeast of Ialova. Two Christian ecumenical councils were held here: the 1st in 325 and the 7th in 787. The seventh cathedral was held in the church of St. Sophia, which is located in the center of the city.
The historic city of Iznik, which was the capital of four civilizations and a contender for inclusion in the UNESCO list, is preparing to open the Iznik Archaeological Museum and hold special exhibitions of priceless antiquities.
The museum has attracted the attention of many local and foreign tourists with its artifacts dating back 5,000 years. In particular, the ancient message engraved on the sarcophagus of Antigonus I, one of the generals of Alexander the Great, has attracted special interest around the world.
The 2500-year-old emotional message, translated by experienced archaeologists, reveals grief over the death of Antigonus I.
The foundation of the Iznik Archaeological Museum was laid in 2020. Once completed, an opening ceremony is planned soon for the museum, which will undoubtedly become one of Europe's outstanding museums with its wealth of data and ancient artifacts dating back to the Neolithic era.
The museum also has a marble table game from the Roman era, the sarcophagus of the Greek hero Achilles with spectacular engravings and the sarcophagi of Antigonus I and noble families with dazzling engravings.