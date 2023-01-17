Demonstration in support of Artsakh held outside France embassy in Armenia

A demonstration under the slogan "Let's support Artsakh" took place today in front of the French embassy in Armenia.

One of the picketers stated that with this, they express their support to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians who have been under complete Azerbaijani blockade in Artsakh for more than a month now.

"France is one of our friendliest nations. We have come [here] to call on the French government to honor its commitments to the Armenian nation and humanity, and to stop, by all possible means, the intentional genocidal process being carried out against Artsakh and Armenia by the criminal regime of Azerbaijan," she said, in particular.

Also, the demonstrators handed a respective letter addressed to the French government and President Emmanuel Macron.