Tuesday
January 17
Czech Rep. parliament ruling faction head: Azerbaijan has to reopen Lachin corridor without any preconditions
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, posted on Facebook the reaction of Marek Benda, head of the Czech Republic-Armenia parliamentary friendship group and head of the ruling faction of the Czech parliament, regarding the situation caused by the Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

“Deeply concerned about the continuing blockade of Lachin corridor. The periodic violations and provocations of the ceasefire regime, now the deprivation of 120.000 people from the primary source of livelihood products risk severe humanitarian consequences.

Azerbaijan has to re-open the corridor, ensure freedom and security of movement without any preconditions.

The way forward is the continuation of negotiations on the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, restoration of territorial integrity of Armenia after Azerbaijani aggression in September, and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region,” the Czech lawmaker stated.  
