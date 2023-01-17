One recovered Karabakh resident returned from Armenia to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC

One of Artsakh people, who was brought from Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, returned to Artsakh after receiving treatment through the mediation of the ICRC, Zara Amatuni, head of communications programs of the ICRC delegation to Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to her, the recovered resident returned to Karabakh the other day with two attendants. The process of transporting other recovered patients to Artsakh works the same way. That is, there must be a statement on the return, in accordance with that we offer our mediation, agree with the parties and support the process.

Until today a total of 28 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.