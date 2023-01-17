News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
One recovered Karabakh resident returned from Armenia to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC
One recovered Karabakh resident returned from Armenia to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

One of Artsakh people, who was brought from Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, returned to Artsakh after receiving treatment through the mediation of the ICRC, Zara Amatuni, head of communications programs of the ICRC delegation to Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to her, the recovered resident returned to Karabakh the other day with two attendants. The process of transporting other recovered patients to Artsakh works the same way. That is, there must be a statement on the return, in accordance with that we offer our mediation, agree with the parties and support the process.

Until today a total of 28 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party: Karabakh Armenians must feel they are not alone
The deputy is convinced that every Armenian, irrespective of his or her place of residence and profession...
 Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
"The administrative district is served by shuttles that use gas, their number will be reduced...
 Michael Carpenter says US is seriously concerned that Lachin corridor closed for over 30 days
The continued disruption of private and commercial traffic on the Lachin road could have serious humanitarian consequences...
 Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot
As part of his working visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the speaker of the Estonian parliament…
 Armenia legislature speaker addresses, with official letter on Lachin crisis, heads of parliaments of over 30 countries
Alen Simonyan informed that today Nagorno-Karabakh lives in the conditions of isolation with extreme electricity shortages, without services of vital importance for life and accessibility of goods…
 Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized
They were under a blockade [by Azerbaijan] for more than a month…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos