Ukrainian presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych resigns

Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the Ukrainian president's office, has announced his resignation.
"I have written a resignation letter. I want to show an example of civilized behavior: a mistake of principle, then resign," Arestovich wrote Tuesday on his page in Facebook.
Earlier, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Alexei Goncharenko announced the beginning of the collection of signatures for the dismissal of Arestovich after his statements about the reason for the collapse of part of the house in Dnipropetrovsk.