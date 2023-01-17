Azerbaijan army chief inspects ‘Commando’ military unit on Armenia border

The chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani army Kerim Veliyev, the commander of the ground forces Enver Efendiyev, and several other officials of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan visited a military unit on the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani media reported.
"In the military unit with a large number of new recruits, the personnel admission process and the participation of new recruits in the initial basic training were inspected. Then the leadership of the ministry visited the Commando military unit and other military units located on the border with Armenia, to observe the intense training of the personnel in the mountains," the Azerbaijani media noted, in particular.