Vietnam's president resigns

The central committee of Vietnam's ruling party has agreed to accept the voluntary resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress reported, citing a statement from the committee.
"The president was responsible for several officials, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers, committing abuses with dire consequences. Two deputy prime ministers resigned from their positions, and two ministers and several other officials were criminally charged. Clearly aware of his responsibility, Phuc decided to step down from all his posts," the newspaper said.
Phuc was prime minister of Vietnam from 2016 to 2021. He was elected president in April 2021.