Garo Paylan to Turkey government: What are you doing to have Lachin corridor reopened?

Garo Paylan, the Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, raised, at the latter, the issue of the Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, and sent a parliamentary query to the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Paylan noted in the query that the Lachin corridor has been closed for more than a month now because of a group of Azerbaijani "environmental activists" and the security forces of Azerbaijan.

"It closes the window of opportunity for peace," added Paylan.

Also, he addressed the following questions to Turkish FM Cavusoglu:

- What are you doing to resolve the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh?

- What diplomatic initiatives have you taken to [re]open the Lachin corridor, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia?

- Do you realize that the blockade of the Lachin corridor closes the window of opportunity for peace in the region?

- Why does Turkey, which boasts of intervening in many humanitarian crises in the world, not care about the 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh who are under blockade?