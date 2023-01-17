Iranian foreign minister to discuss developments in South Caucasus in Turkey

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left for Ankara on Tuesday morning on a working visit to meet his Turkish counterpart, IRNA reported.
Amir Abdollahian told reporters before leaving for Ankara that his visit to Moscow had been postponed.
Pointing to developments in the Levant and West Asia, Amir Abdollahian said, they held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanese officials two days ago.
According to him, developments in the South Caucasus and regional issues will also be discussed at the meeting with Turkish counterparts.
The Iranian foreign minister's visit to Turkey came as part of the continuation of regional talks and following last week's trip to Lebanon and Syria.