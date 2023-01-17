News
Tuesday
January 17
State minister convenes emergency meeting regarding interruption of natural gas supply to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan, convened an emergency meeting today regarding Azerbaijan’s disruption of natural gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.

The government of Artsakh informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that matters related to ensuring the uninterrupted operation of vital facilities in Artsakh in the current situation were discussed.

The Minister of State instructed the officials of the infrastructure sectors to take measures to ensure the operation of the aforementioned facilities and the minimum demand of the population in alternative ways.
