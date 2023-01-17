Media expert: Each day of Lachin corridor blockade strengthens anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia, Karabakh

Each new day of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—strengthens anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Media expert Tigran Kocharyan said this during a discussion on Tuesday.

He added that the West wants either to open a second front for Russia, or to achieve the withdrawal of the Russian military presence from Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the media expert, no deliberate steps are being taken to unblock the corridor.

"The [Armenian] authorities carry out more pro-Turkish and anti-Russian propaganda than against Azerbaijan. The Armenian authorities are talking about opening the borders [with Turkey] for citizens of third countries. Which countries? Iran? Georgia? Or Russia? Citizens of these countries can already enter Armenia without hindrance. Is it about the citizens of Azerbaijan?" Kocharyan asked.

He recalled that Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan gave an interview and a press conference, respectively, on the same day, and expressed confidence that such coincidences do not happen.

"This time, Pashinyan wanted to show that the situation is under his control. Aliyev also gave a press conference in the same style. In addition, one press conference supplemented the other with its content. The authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the same path, and such phenomena have been observed since 2018," the media expert assured.

He expressed his belief that the actions of the Armenian authorities are imitative, explaining that the Armenian army does not use the weapons it has even in a weakened state.

"Moreover, Aliyev continues to threaten, whereas the Armenian authorities continue to insist on the peace agenda," Kocharyan noted.

He called “fake” any political agenda in Armenia that does not include change of power in the country and Pashinyan's resignation.