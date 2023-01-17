NATO official to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is reported by eadaily.com, citing the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
The visit will take place this week and will be a regional trip.
The visit is part of regular political consultations between the officials of the two countries.
During the visit, the NATO official will exchange views with high-ranking officials regarding the developments taking place in the security sector of the region and NATO's partnership with these countries.
The exact dates of this visit, however, are not specified.