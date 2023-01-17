News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized
Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Foreign citizens also have remained in besieged Artsakh. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan informed about this on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The [aforesaid foreign] families, including with children, were under a blockade [by Azerbaijan] for more than a month. The government of Artsakh, together with the Russian peacekeepers, was preparing for a long time, and today it organized the return of some of them to their homeland. However, the inhuman blockade continues for 120,000 citizens of Artsakh, including 30,000 children," Vardanyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party: Karabakh Armenians must feel they are not alone
The deputy is convinced that every Armenian, irrespective of his or her place of residence and profession...
 Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
"The administrative district is served by shuttles that use gas, their number will be reduced...
 Michael Carpenter says US is seriously concerned that Lachin corridor closed for over 30 days
The continued disruption of private and commercial traffic on the Lachin road could have serious humanitarian consequences...
 Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot
As part of his working visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the speaker of the Estonian parliament…
 Armenia legislature speaker addresses, with official letter on Lachin crisis, heads of parliaments of over 30 countries
Alen Simonyan informed that today Nagorno-Karabakh lives in the conditions of isolation with extreme electricity shortages, without services of vital importance for life and accessibility of goods…
 France again calls for unconditional restoration of freedom of movement, security through Lachin corridor
The permanent representation of France to the OSCE…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos