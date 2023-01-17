Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized

Foreign citizens also have remained in besieged Artsakh. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan informed about this on Facebook on Tuesday.
"The [aforesaid foreign] families, including with children, were under a blockade [by Azerbaijan] for more than a month. The government of Artsakh, together with the Russian peacekeepers, was preparing for a long time, and today it organized the return of some of them to their homeland. However, the inhuman blockade continues for 120,000 citizens of Artsakh, including 30,000 children," Vardanyan added.