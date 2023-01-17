Mexico-Armenia parliamentary friendship group members visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Seeing all this, I can say that in the UN and in other instances we’ll continue to speak about peace. Everything must be done in order to have solidarity in the whole world, said Berenice Juerez Navarrete, Chair of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies (parliament) of Mexico.

A delegation led by Navarrete on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the National Assembly of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The members of the delegation laid flowers at the Eternal Flame perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, and honored in silence the memory of these Holy Martyrs.

Also, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and signed the latter’s book of honored guests.