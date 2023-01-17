News
Tuesday
January 17
Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot
Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As part of his working visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, and had a meeting with its speaker, Juri Ratas.

The President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that during the meeting, Khachaturyan reflected on the current regional developments and issues, in particular, the dangers of the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

Ratas, in turned, considered in inadmissible the threat of the respective humanitarian disaster, and stressed that the Lachin humanitarian corridor—and any humanitarian corridor, in general—cannot remain blocked and endanger the lives and health of thousands of people.

The president of the Riigikogu reflected also on his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi city, and noted that he aimed to get acquainted with the general situation on the spot. He noted that Estonia is ready to contribute to the agenda of establishing peace in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, reference was made to realizing the potential and opportunities of Armenian-Estonian cooperation in digitization, implementation of high technology and border security systems.

Vahagn Khachaturyan and Juri Ratas gave particular importance to the cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Estonia and to the development of their parliamentary diplomacy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
