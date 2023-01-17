IRGC conducts drills with cruise missile tests in Persian Gulf

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval forces conducted exercises in the Persian Gulf testing cruise missiles of various classes, IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri said, Tansim reports.
In these exercises, a complex of maritime cruise missiles of different classes, unmanned bombers and spot kill bombers with the ability to target several targets simultaneously, intelligent underwater drone systems, firing missiles from a helicopter, and landing of a special paratrooper unit on enemy vessels showed themselves perfectly well, he noted.