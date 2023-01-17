India appoints new ambassador to Armenia

Nilakshi Saha Sinha, the official translator of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Armenia, PTC News reported.
Nilakshi Saha has a good hold on Hindi, English, Bengali, and French languages.
Nilakshi has knowledge of 15 languages and has accompanied the Indian PM on fourteen foreign tours.
Nilakshi Sinha is currently a joint secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs of India.
"Ms Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.
Saha is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry added.
In addition, M Sreedharan has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan. He also is currently working as Joint Secretary in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.