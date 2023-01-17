News
Michael Carpenter says US is seriously concerned that Lachin corridor closed for over 30 days
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States is seriously concerned that the Lachin corridor has been closed for more than 30 days, which leads to an acute shortage of food, medicine and other essential goods in Nagorno Karabakh, U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said in response to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's speech.

According to him, these facts are undeniable. The US call on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore unimpeded transit in accordance with previous commitments, which clearly include guarantees, as you quoted, for the safety of persons, vehicles and cargo moving through the Lachin corridor in both directions.

The continued disruption of private and commercial traffic on the Lachin road could have serious humanitarian consequences for the people living in Nagorno-Karabakh. They thank the ICRC for its crucial assistance and call on Azerbaijan to ensure the rights, safety and well-being of the people living in the area. All OSCE participating States have a responsibility to ensure the safety of people on their territories, regardless of their ethnicity, he noted.

The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resume meaningful negotiations to resolve their disputes. A comprehensive peace agreement is the only sure path to a lasting peace based on normalized relations and mutual recognition. 

The United States looks forward to working with North Macedonia and the OSCE to improve the security of all people in the region. We will continue to work with Azerbaijan and Armenia bilaterally and multilaterally through partners such as the European Union and international organizations such as the OSCE to seek a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to this conflict, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
