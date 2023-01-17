News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Deputy PM of Armenia and EIB representative discuss cooperation issues
Deputy PM of Armenia and EIB representative discuss cooperation issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Mr Maciej Czura, head of European Investment Bank's (EIB) South Caucasus regional representation.

The Armenian government press service informed NEWS.am that, during the meeting, the sides discussed the progress of programs implemented with the EIB in Armenia.

Grigoryan, in particular, exchanged views on the implementation of programs, developed under the Economic and Investment Plan of the European Union.

He mentioned the important role of the EIB in the implementation of the aforementioned programs and presented the priorities of the government, about which the deepening of cooperation with the Bank is possible.

Prospects for Armenia's participation in programs of regional significance and cooperation with the EIB were discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble went down...
 Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
 Imported products used as raw material to be exempt from VAT in Armenia
The deputy minister of economy noted…
 Armenia official: Country's airlines may be removed from European Commission ‘blacklist’ in next 2 years
In particular, the deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure recalled that the Armenian authorities have signed the European Common Aviation Area agreement with the EU…
 Passenger flow at Armenia airports unprecedented, about 3.69 million people, in 2022
The deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure informed…
 156 new buses arrive in Yerevan
According to the data of City Hall...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos