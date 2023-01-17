Deputy PM of Armenia and EIB representative discuss cooperation issues

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Mr Maciej Czura, head of European Investment Bank's (EIB) South Caucasus regional representation.

The Armenian government press service informed NEWS.am that, during the meeting, the sides discussed the progress of programs implemented with the EIB in Armenia.

Grigoryan, in particular, exchanged views on the implementation of programs, developed under the Economic and Investment Plan of the European Union.

He mentioned the important role of the EIB in the implementation of the aforementioned programs and presented the priorities of the government, about which the deepening of cooperation with the Bank is possible.

Prospects for Armenia's participation in programs of regional significance and cooperation with the EIB were discussed.



