Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

The gas shortage has further aggravated the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Hamlet Apresyan, the administrative head of Askeran, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Now the process of gathering information about what kind of problems will arise in different communities as a result of the termination of the gas supply and what kind of enterprises will be on the verge of closing? There will also be a problem with the delivery, for example, essential goods are brought from Stepanakert, using gas, probably the number of cars will have to be strictly limited," said Apresyan.

According to him, there is a reserve of gas, but it is designed for special cases, not for everyday use. In addition to delivery vehicles, vehicles designed for passenger transportation also use gas.

"The administrative district is served by shuttles that use gas, their number will be reduced, I don't rule out that some communities will have their routes suspended, meaning the buses will not pass through those communities. This is not a final decision yet, calculations need to be made," the Askeran administrative head noted.

He also said that many schools in the area are heated with gas. "Right now, the heating will apparently be with stoves. There is no information yet on whether or not classes will cease in these schools," Apresyan said.