News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The gas shortage has further aggravated the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Hamlet Apresyan, the administrative head of Askeran, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Now the process of gathering information about what kind of problems will arise in different communities as a result of the termination of the gas supply and what kind of enterprises will be on the verge of closing? There will also be a problem with the delivery, for example, essential goods are brought from Stepanakert, using gas, probably the number of cars will have to be strictly limited," said Apresyan.

According to him, there is a reserve of gas, but it is designed for special cases, not for everyday use. In addition to delivery vehicles, vehicles designed for passenger transportation also use gas.

"The administrative district is served by shuttles that use gas, their number will be reduced, I don't rule out that some communities will have their routes suspended, meaning the buses will not pass through those communities. This is not a final decision yet, calculations need to be made," the Askeran administrative head noted.

He also said that many schools in the area are heated with gas. "Right now, the heating will apparently be with stoves. There is no information yet on whether or not classes will cease in these schools," Apresyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party: Karabakh Armenians must feel they are not alone
The deputy is convinced that every Armenian, irrespective of his or her place of residence and profession...
 Britain urged Baku to take all measures to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor
The UK recognizes that both sides have concerns about the implementation of the ceasefire agreements...
 Michael Carpenter says US is seriously concerned that Lachin corridor closed for over 30 days
The continued disruption of private and commercial traffic on the Lachin road could have serious humanitarian consequences...
 Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot
As part of his working visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the speaker of the Estonian parliament…
 Armenia legislature speaker addresses, with official letter on Lachin crisis, heads of parliaments of over 30 countries
Alen Simonyan informed that today Nagorno-Karabakh lives in the conditions of isolation with extreme electricity shortages, without services of vital importance for life and accessibility of goods…
 Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized
They were under a blockade [by Azerbaijan] for more than a month…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos