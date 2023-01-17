Ombudsman: Azerbaijan continues using Artsakh's infrastructural vulnerability for terrorizing civilians

Azerbaijan continues to use the infrastructural vulnerability of Artsakh to terrorize civilians, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook.

"On January 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM, the Azerbaijani side once again deliberately disrupted the operation of the only gas pipeline running from and to Artsakh. With the cold winter weather 120,000 people in Artsakh are deprived of heating and hot water. This situation is exacerbated by the humanitarian crisis created by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, which has already lasted 37 days. The situation has resulted in widespread and pervasive violations of vital human rights.

The systematic crimes consistently perpetrated by Azerbaijan since the ceasefire of November 9, 2020, the total blockade of Artsakh, the deliberate disruption of infrastructure and other criminal acts are irrefutable evidence of Azerbaijan's ambition to subject Artsakh to ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenians of Artsakh," he noted.