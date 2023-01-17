Ursula von der Leyen supports inclusion of IRGC in list of terrorist organizations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the inclusion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the list of terrorist organizations in response to the trampling of basic human rights in the country, Reuters reports.
The Iranian regime's response is cruel and horrible, they trample on basic human rights, she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
The European Union is discussing a fourth round of sanctions against Tehran. Diplomatic sources said members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be added to the sanctions list next week.
But some member states have urged the EM to go further and classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Britain is expected to make a similar decision in the coming weeks.
Recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization would mean that belonging to the group, participating in its meetings and publicly wearing its logo would become a criminal offense.