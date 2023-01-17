News
Delegation headed by Mayor of Yerevan to visit Iran
Delegation headed by Mayor of Yerevan to visit Iran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Upon the invitation of Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, the delegation headed by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan will pay an official visit to Iran's capital city on January 17-19.

The press service of Yerevan city hall informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the delegation will sign an agreement on declaring Yerevan and Tehran sister-cities during the visit. Sarkisian will hold meetings with his Tehran counterpart Alirez Zakani and Mustafa Chamrani, chairman of the city council. 

The members of the Yerevan delegation will also visit a number of urban management structures.
