Armenian ruling party: Karabakh Armenians must feel they are not alone

The Karabakh Armenians must do everything possible to prevent Karabakh Armenians from being deprived of their Homeland, which was given to them by fate itself, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly, MP from the ruling Civic Agreement party Andranik Kocharyan said on Tuesday.

According to him, the most reliable guarantee of peace is the use of national potential as well as reliance on one's own strength.

"Karabakh people have lived on their land - Nagorno-Karabakh - for thousands of years. They are used to this land... Our main task for today is to do everything possible so that the Karabakh Armenians are not deprived of their homeland, which was destined to them by fate itself.

"Today the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh must feel that they are not alone. In addition to all political actions, a citizen of Nagorno-Karabakh must feel care, love and willingness to support his compatriots located several kilometers away.

"We must overcome indifference, make sincerity a priority, and achieve the idea of true brotherhood. Now we have to realize it all and show our will, not yielding to any internal and foreign policy provocations, calculate all possible risks and opportunities in the right way and act jointly," Kocharyan said.

The deputy is convinced that every Armenian, irrespective of his or her place of residence and profession, should know his or her role and importance in forming a combat-ready national army