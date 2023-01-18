Germany's economy is expected to shrink 0.3% this year

Germany's economy is expected to shrink by 0.3 percent this year and the energy crisis is expected to continue to put pressure on industry in Europe's biggest economy, German industry association BDI said, Reuters reported.
It said moderate recessionary trends will prevail at the beginning of the year but the situation should start to improve in the spring, said BDI president Siegfried Russwurm.
German output stagnated in the last quarter of 2022 and rose 1.9 percent for the full year, Germany's statistical office said earlier.
The BDI predicts that exports of goods and services will increase by 1.0% in real terms this year, lagging behind global trade, for which growth of 1.5% is projected.
The BDI president said Germany is lagging behind other countries where energy prices are not as high. The energy cost factor has long not only weakened energy-intensive companies, but has had a noticeable impact on the entire industrial value chain, he said.
Russwurm advocates for an improved business and regulatory environment in Germany to make the country more attractive to investors.
The association also called for reducing the tax burden on companies to the global average of a maximum of 25 percent.
He said Germany must diversify its trading partners to increase sustainability, although he warned that sustainability is not free. He said the European Union's trade policy should be proactive, a sensible industrial policy in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act is needed, and confrontation with Washington should be avoided.