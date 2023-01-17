News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Gas supply to Artsakh restored
Gas supply to Artsakh restored
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which was interrupted by Azerbaijan at 13:00, has been restored. This is stated in a statement released by Artsakh Information Center.

Artsakhgaz company reported that appropriate preventive and restoration work is currently underway to ensure gas supply. It is planned that gas supply will be restored both in Stepanakert and in the districts by evening.

Artsakhgaz urges gas consumers to be careful and observe safety rules, check gas valves, the statement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian permanent rep. to OSCE: Lachin corridor must remain under control of Russian peacekeepers
According to Lukashevich, Moscow is ready to help in every possible way...
 Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA 
The held banners that read: "30,000 children held hostage by Azerbaijan...
 Armenian youth demonstrates in front of Foreign Ministry in Paris to demand opening of Lachin corridor
"France, the EU, the international community must break the silence in the face of Azerbaijan's crimes...
 Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
"The Russian side noted the need to fully unblock the movement along the Lachin corridor...
 Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace
The OSCE, together with the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group, has been involved in the political settlement...
 EU delegation head to Armenia says Lachin corridor, by all means, must open
"Many children from Nagorno-Karabakh are now in Armenia and have been deprived...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos