Gas supply to Artsakh restored

Gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which was interrupted by Azerbaijan at 13:00, has been restored. This is stated in a statement released by Artsakh Information Center.
Artsakhgaz company reported that appropriate preventive and restoration work is currently underway to ensure gas supply. It is planned that gas supply will be restored both in Stepanakert and in the districts by evening.
Artsakhgaz urges gas consumers to be careful and observe safety rules, check gas valves, the statement reads.