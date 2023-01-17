Finance minister: Saudi Arabia is open to discuss trade in other currencies

Saudi Arabia is open to discussing trade in currencies other than the US dollar, the kingdom's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said this in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
There's no problem discussing how we settle our trade agreements, whether it's in U.S. dollars, in euros or in Saudi rials, he said.
The world's largest oil exporter, which has maintained a currency peg to the dollar for decades, is seeking to strengthen its relationships with important trading partners, including China. The kingdom is a pillar of the petrodollar system established in the 1970s, which relies on pricing crude oil exports in U.S. currency.
During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Riyadh last year, the two countries agreed to strengthen coordination on energy policy and exploration. During that trip, the Chinese leader said Beijing would make efforts to buy more oil in the Middle East and also wanted to settle this trade in yuan.
Saudi Arabia is also working with multilateral organizations to support Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt as part of the kingdom's generosity to countries it considers vulnerable, he said.