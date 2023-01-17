German allies increased pressure on Scholz to allow delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany's allies have stepped up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow German-made Leopard tanks to be delivered to Ukraine ahead of a crucial defense ministerial meeting on Friday, Reuters wrote.

Berlin has so far resisted providing advanced tanks or allowing partners to export them, noting that Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kiev's main allies, particularly the United States.

Western officials want to strike a balance between allowing Ukraine to defend itself and preventing shipments of weapons that might encourage Kyiv to attack Russia itself or draw NATO into conflict with Moscow.

The day before Scholz leaves for the World Economic Forum in Davos, some of Ukraine's closest allies were already at the WEF trying to get him to change his mind.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he strongly believes Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned Monday, and Berlin said Tuesday that a decision on tanks would be the first item on her successor, Boris Pistorius,'s agenda.

In an interview with Reuters, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Helsinki was ready to supply Leopards but was still waiting for the green light from Germany.

Some German officials said they softened their stance ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein on Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support to Kyiv.

Britain broke a taboo on sending heavy tanks to Ukraine last weekend by promising a squadron of its Challengers. But they are too few to form the backbone of the Ukrainian forces. U.S. Abrams battle tanks are also considered inappropriate in large numbers because they are powered by gas turbine engines, which burn too much fuel to be practical for energy-deficient Ukraine.

France has said it is considering transferring tanks to Ukraine, but defense sources say its Leclerc model is not the best for the situation in Ukraine.

Germany's new defense minister is expected to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, Thursday before Friday's big Allied meeting at Ramstein Air Base.