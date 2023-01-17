Iranian FM to his Turkish counterpart: Iran won't accept any changes in geography of region

Iran will not accept any changes in the geography of the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, IRNA reported.
"We believe that preserving the territorial integrity of countries is a fundamental principle," he said, adding that changing the geography of the region is unacceptable.
"The opening of transport routes between the countries of the region is one of the important issues in this context, and we believe that resolving these issues will lead to flourishing trade and stable security in this region," he said.