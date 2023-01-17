News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace
Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Through the involvement of its structures, the OSCE can play an important role not only in achieving peace, but in maintaining it, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in his speech at the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to him, it is clear that the OSCE is not experiencing its best days, and the situation in the South Caucasus is not the only crisis that the organization is facing. At the same time, we believe that all conflicts in the OSCE area of responsibility should be the subject of due attention of the organization and its bodies.

The OSCE, together with the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group, has been involved in the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the beginning. Despite all the challenges, the Minsk Group still has responsibility, because the political settlement of the conflict has not yet taken place.

We believe that the OSCE can play an important role through the involvement of its structures not only in achieving peace, but also in maintaining it, Mirzoyan added.

The American Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of State for Caucasus Negotiations, Philip Reeker, said earlier that the OSCE Minsk Group mechanism no longer works, and Washington is engaged in a peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia only through direct interaction with Baku and Yerevan. According to him, a situation has been created when the parties can end this mandate through consensus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian permanent rep. to OSCE: Lachin corridor must remain under control of Russian peacekeepers
According to Lukashevich, Moscow is ready to help in every possible way...
 Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA 
The held banners that read: "30,000 children held hostage by Azerbaijan...
 Armenian youth demonstrates in front of Foreign Ministry in Paris to demand opening of Lachin corridor
"France, the EU, the international community must break the silence in the face of Azerbaijan's crimes...
 Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
"The Russian side noted the need to fully unblock the movement along the Lachin corridor...
 EU delegation head to Armenia says Lachin corridor, by all means, must open
"Many children from Nagorno-Karabakh are now in Armenia and have been deprived...
 Gas supply to Artsakh restored
Artsakhgaz urges gas consumers to be careful and observe…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos