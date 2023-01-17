Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace

Through the involvement of its structures, the OSCE can play an important role not only in achieving peace, but in maintaining it, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in his speech at the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to him, it is clear that the OSCE is not experiencing its best days, and the situation in the South Caucasus is not the only crisis that the organization is facing. At the same time, we believe that all conflicts in the OSCE area of responsibility should be the subject of due attention of the organization and its bodies.

The OSCE, together with the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group, has been involved in the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the beginning. Despite all the challenges, the Minsk Group still has responsibility, because the political settlement of the conflict has not yet taken place.

We believe that the OSCE can play an important role through the involvement of its structures not only in achieving peace, but also in maintaining it, Mirzoyan added.

The American Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of State for Caucasus Negotiations, Philip Reeker, said earlier that the OSCE Minsk Group mechanism no longer works, and Washington is engaged in a peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia only through direct interaction with Baku and Yerevan. According to him, a situation has been created when the parties can end this mandate through consensus.